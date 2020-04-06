(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll is hundreds of deaths short of where public health managers said it would be. But the state's top health manager is still telling people that gathering together could cost them their lives.
"In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. The recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In-person voting would, without questions, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19," Wisconsin Health Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday. "And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths."
Palm, and Gov. Tony Evers, are using the state's coronavirus count as the justification to try and cancel Tuesday election.
Palm, two weeks ago, said Wisconsin would see over 22,000 coronavirus infections and 1,500 coronavirus deaths by Wednesday.
On Monday, she said the expectations have changed. But not the need for people to stay home.
"Until there is a vaccine or a treatment, we are going to very actively manage this for a long time," Palm said.
She said Wisconsin's coronavirus peak may not come for three to seven weeks.
Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order runs through April 24th.
As of Monday afternoon, Palm said Wisconsin has confirmed 2,440 positive coronavirus cases and 77 deaths. Palm added that 668 people have been to, or are still in the hospital because of the coronavirus. There are another 26,574 people who have been tested for the virus and confirmed to not be sick.
Over the weekend, commanders deployed the Wisconsin National Guard to a nursing home in Shebyogan. Two people from the home died from the virus. DHS confirmed at least 10 cases there as well.
Wisconsin's warnings and actions come as a new model predicts that the coronavirus will peak in early May with just over 640 deaths in the state.
Palm said it is their goal to "prove the models wrong."