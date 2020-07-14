(The Center Square) – It will likely be a while before kids in Milwaukee Public Schools are back in their classrooms.
MPS, Wisconsin's largest school district, announced a tiered back-to-school plan that would start the school year online, and slowly transition kids back into classrooms.
“Our goal is to have students and staff return to school safely for the 2020-21 school year," Milwaukee Superintendent Keith Posley said Monday. "We believe a phased-in approach will allow for teaching and learning to continue during this public health situation.”
The back-to-school proposal suggests at least 30 days of online classes, followed by a two-day school week until the level of coronavirus cases is "safe" according to Posley. Or, according to the proposal, perhaps a scenario where elementary school students attend classes in-person while older students would learn from home.
The plan also suggests fewer desks in classrooms, more teachers and school staffers, and a mask requirement for all students.
Some students, under the reopening plan, would eat lunch in the school cafeteria while others would eat in their classrooms. School buses would still run, but students would need to wear masks.
Posley said the back-to-school plan could cost as much as $90 million.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said parents in Milwaukee and across the state should plan for their kids to return to school at some point.
"School districts are saying it right now, they are planning to open," Evers said. "I would be prepared to send your children to school."
There are some teachers who are not prepared to return to school.
Angela Harris, the chairwoman of a group of African-American Milwaukee public school teachers, told reporters on Monday that it is not safe for teachers and students to return to school yet.
"Our recommendation is no return to in-person learning of any sort whether it’s a hybrid model or fully in person until we’re 14 days with no new cases," Harris told WTMJ on Monday.