(The Center Square) – Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis experienced the highest net migration decline – 2.2 percent – among the metro areas in Wisconsin between 2010 and 2018, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
Over that time period, the metro area recorded a 1.3 percent increase in its overall population, the study found. In its analysis, 24/7 Wall St. examined Census Bureau data to identify those cities that many Americans were abandoning.
Net migration reflects the difference between the numbers of people from other regions moving into the city and city residents moving elsewhere. Overall population changes within the city, however, also include births and deaths, according to the study.
The population of Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis in 2018 was 1.6 million, while the metro area’s January 2020 jobless rate was 3.7 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reported.
Among the 50 states, 10 contained no metro areas with net migration declines over the eight-year period. They are Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Cities With Greatest Net Migration Declines by State
|State
|City With Greatest Net Migration Decline
|Population % Change Due to Migration (2010-2018)
|Overall Population % Change
|2018 Population
|January 2020 Unemployment Rate
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|373,225
|2.7%
|Alaska
|Fairbanks
|-9.0%
|1.4%
|98,971
|5.3%
|Arizona
|Sierra Vista-Douglas
|-5.7%
|-3.5%
|126,770
|5.5%
|Arkansas
|Pine Bluff
|-11.3%
|-10.7%
|89,515
|5.3%
|California
|Hanford-Corcoran
|-9.5%
|-1.1%
|151,366
|7.6%
|Connecticut
|Norwich-New London
|-3.6%
|-2.7%
|266,784
|3.6%
|Georgia
|Hinesville
|-10.6%
|3.3%
|80,495
|3.5%
|Hawaii
|Urban Honolulu
|-2.0%
|2.8%
|980,080
|2.5%
|Idaho
|Pocatello
|-0.8%
|5.2%
|87,138
|2.7%
|Illinois
|Danville
|-6.7%
|-5.9%
|76,806
|4.9%
|Indiana
|Muncie
|-2.5%
|-2.5%
|114,772
|3.8%
|Iowa
|Sioux City
|-4.1%
|0.3%
|169,045
|2.8%
|Kansas
|Manhattan
|-2.6%
|5.7%
|97,980
|2.8%
|Kentucky
|Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
|-0.5%
|3.4%
|153,378
|4.2%
|Louisiana
|Shreveport-Bossier City
|-4.0%
|-0.8%
|436,341
|5.5%
|Maine
|Lewiston-Auburn
|-1.6%
|0.0%
|107,679
|2.9%
|Maryland
|Cumberland
|-2.8%
|-5.2%
|97,915
|5.3%
|Massachusetts
|Pittsfield
|-1.2%
|-3.8%
|126,348
|3.5%
|Michigan
|Flint
|-5.5%
|-4.4%
|406,892
|4.7%
|Minnesota
|Duluth
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|278,799
|4.3%
|Mississippi
|Jackson
|-1.2%
|2.2%
|580,166
|4.8%
|Missouri
|St. Joseph
|-2.2%
|-0.7%
|126,490
|3.1%
|Montana
|Great Falls
|-2.8%
|0.4%
|81,643
|3.3%
|Nebraska
|Grand Island
|-0.6%
|4.0%
|85,088
|3.5%
|New Jersey
|Vineland-Bridgeton
|-6.5%
|-3.6%
|150,972
|5.7%
|New Mexico
|Farmington
|-9.1%
|-3.8%
|125,043
|5.7%
|New York
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|-12.3%
|-3.9%
|111,755
|5.8%
|North Carolina
|Rocky Mount
|-4.6%
|-4.2%
|146,021
|5.0%
|North Dakota
|Grand Forks
|-1.1%
|3.9%
|102,299
|2.6%
|Ohio
|Lima
|-4.8%
|-3.4%
|102,663
|4.2%
|Oklahoma
|Lawton
|-8.8%
|-3.1%
|126,198
|3.5%
|Pennsylvania
|Johnstown
|-5.6%
|-8.3%
|131,730
|5.6%
|South Carolina
|Sumter
|-4.0%
|-0.9%
|106,512
|2.9%
|Tennessee
|Memphis
|-2.5%
|1.9%
|1.4 million
|4.1%
|Texas
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|-5.0%
|4.4%
|423,908
|5.6%
|Utah
|Logan
|-0.5%
|12.2%
|140,794
|1.9%
|Virginia
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk- Newport News
|-1.2%
|3.1%
|1.7 million
|2.9%
|Washington
|Yakima
|-3.9%
|3.4%
|251,446
|6.8%
|West Virginia
|Charleston
|-5.4%
|-7.1%
|211,037
|5.0%
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
|-2.2%
|1.3%
|1.6 million
|3.7%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.