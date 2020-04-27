(The Center Square) – A Milwaukee state representative wants to know why lockdown protesters at the Wisconsin Capitol weren't arrested Friday.
"In many municipalities across Wisconsin people who break the ‘Safer at home’ order can be fined, with the maximum penalty being jail time," Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, said in a statement.
Myers is upset Madison Police and Capitol Police didn't arrest anyone.
Thousands of people turned out at the Capitol on Friday, but there were no problems.
Why? Myers blames the racial makeup of the protestors.
"The rally held at the Wisconsin State Capitol by individuals protesting the governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order was clearly an exercise in white privilege," Myers said.
She then added another accusation of racism.
"Even though a permit was denied and the capitol building was closed to the public, protesters openly defied the governor’s directive by gathering en masse on the capitol grounds while waving confederate flags and carrying military grade assault rifles," Myers added.
She is not alone. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler also criticized the gun-toting protesters on Friday.
"As we saw, the state Republican Party of Wisconsin in a Facebook group helping to organize the rally told people to leave their Trump gear, their confederate flags, and their AK-47s at home to manage the optics of this protest," Wikler said.