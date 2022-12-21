(The Center Square) – It will be Milwaukee in the middle of July for Republicans in 2024.
The RNC on Wednesday voted on the dates for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The convention will run from July 15 to July 18.
"Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement.
Milwaukee Host Committee boss, and former Wisconsin and national Republican Party chairman Reince Priebus said Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin are ready to play host for the country's Republicans in two years.
“The location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway. With partners like the RNC and the city of Milwaukee, we are confident the RNC Convention will be the gold standard for decades to come,” Priebus said.
Newly named Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Brian Schimming added his congratulations.
“Excited that Wisconsin will host this historic RNC convention – and proud to be the @wisgop state chair that will welcome tens of thousands of my fellow Republicans from across America to Milwaukee,” Schimming said on Twitter. “It’s going to be a great event.”
Milwaukee beat out Nashville, Tennessee to host the 2024 convention largely because the Democrats had to abandon the city as their convention hub in 2020.
Democrats scuttled the 2020 DNC because of the coronavirus.
Republicans, along with plenty of support from Milwaukee’s local Democratic leaders, used the same convention pitch and plans to land the 2024 RNC.
The convention is to be centered at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, with other events sprinkled throughout the downtown area and a select few other parts of the area.