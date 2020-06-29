(The Center Square) – One of the men who is organizing Milwaukee's Black Lives Matter protests says the relationship with Milwaukee Police would be better if more Milwaukee officers lived in Milwaukee.
Khalil Coleman spoke to reporters at the Milwaukee Press Club's latest Newsmaker luncheon.
Coleman alternated between optimism and condemning the current situation on Milwaukee's streets.
"If the laws are for justice and fairness for all, then how come they don't apply to those who protect and serve us?" Coleman asked in response to a question about fairness.
Coleman also, several times, said Milwaukee Police were killing people in the streets.
"[Police officer's] job is to arrest a person and take them to jail. Not to be judge, jury and executioner," Coleman said. "But today, we all feel like the police have the right to be the judge, the jury, and the executioner. They can murder you in the street and get away with it."
Reporters asked Coleman about the case against Milwaukee police Officer Michael Mattioli, who is facing homicide charges after Mattioli choked a man at his home during a party in April. The man died about a week later. Coleman said Mattioli should be fired.
They also asked about his feelings when the police stop him.
"I should be able to be a normal human being," Coleman said. "I shouldn't feel like I am already a prisoner without being a prisoner."
But Coleman did hold out a little hope for things to improve.
"We need to have [officers] from our community that walk with us, talk with us, shop with us, go to school with us," Coleman said. "So we can have that accountability with them," Coleman said, inferring community policing in Milwaukee could help race relations.
"You can't be the governor of Wisconsin if you don't live in Wisconsin. You don't get to be the mayor of Milwaukee if you don't live in Milwaukee. You don't get to be an alderman if you don't live in that district," Coleman said. "So why do police officers get a chance to police our community, but they don't have to live there?"
Coleman said protesters have been in the streets of Milwaukee for more than a month. He says the next month will be spent trying to focus that momentum into some legislation, and some change.