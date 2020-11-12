(The Center Square) – It may become very expensive to allow extra customers in Milwaukee's bars and restaurants.
Milwaukee’s Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday approved a plan to increase the city’s maximum fine for violating the coronavirus rules from $5,000 to $20,000.
The fines start at $500, but Milwaukee deputy environmental health commissioner Claire Evers said that is not high enough to change what she calls bad behavior.
"I have heard from several businesses in different sectors that the $500 amount is less than what they would make in an evening if they decided they wanted to go beyond capacity limits,” she said.
Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said the alternative to the steep fines is to simply close all bars and restaurants in Milwaukee.
“We're trying hard to operate during a very severe surge in a pandemic,” Dimitrijevic said.
Milwaukee’s local coronavirus restrictions limit bars and restaurants to 25% of their capacity. Masks are required when people are not eating, and activities such as dancing are banned.
Wisconsin’s business groups, including the state’s Restaurant Association, have said for months that many small businesses and restaurants are struggling. Some surveys have suggested many businesses will close unless there is help from the government and/or a steady stream of customers.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday said he continues to support businesses across the state. But he also said more needs to be done to control the virus.
“One of the first conversations I had with business leaders in the state, they told me, ‘People won’t be good customers if they don’t have faith in their own health and safety’.” the governor said.
There are questions about whether bars and restaurants are the hot spot for coronavirus infections in Wisconsin.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer, on Thursday said the data show some super-spreader events at bars, restaurants, and weddings. But he said many people in Wisconsin are getting the virus at home.
“The additional bad news about this virus is that in small gatherings and households it is extraordinarily contagious,” Wetsergaard said. “The risk of a household member becoming infected, if any member of the household is infected, is one-in-two. So 50% of people can expect to get infected.”
Wisconsin on Thursday reported 7,497 new positives, 264 new coronavirus cases in the hospital, and 58 news deaths.