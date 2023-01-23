(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s mayor is open to consolidating some city services with Milwaukee County, but he’s a hard "no" on privatizing those services.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson was a guest on UPFRONT on Milwaukee TV this weekend. He made it clear that he is willing to look at cost-saving measures in order to get more shared revenue from the state. But he is not willing to fire anyone at City Hall to make that happen.
“I’m not looking to privatization, necessarily, but there are areas where there can be consolidated with other governments. Particularly Milwaukee County,” Johnson said.
Milwaukee has been forecast for a budget crisis in the next year or two.
The city’s pension payment will go from $71 million in the last city budget to $100 million. Milwaukee does not have enough money to pay for that jump, as well as all of the other city services that are getting more expensive, according to the mayor's comments.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, has said in the past that he is willing to send Milwaukee more state money, the so-called shared revenue, but insists on seeing reforms from Milwaukee.
“I have very little confidence in the city of Milwaukee being able to make hard decisions. So part of the problem I have is just giving them more revenue,” Vos said back in December. “I need to see what the reforms will be, not just the revenues.”
Johnson, this weekend, says Milwaukee has already made some reforms.
“Over the years Milwaukee has cut over 1,000 employees in order to save money. We’ve required our employees to pay more for their health care in order to save money,” Johnson said on UPFRONT. “But at the end of the day, even with all of the consolidations or the reforms that we put into place, we have got to understand that will not generate enough dollars that we need to take care of the city’s financial issues. So we need support from the state.”
Johnson isn’t saying how much money Milwaukee needs.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat like Johnson, has also made getting more shared revenue one of his top priorities this spring.