(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s two largest school districts are having kids learn from home as coronavirus cases in both cities are spiking.
Milwaukee Public Schools and Madison Metropolitan Schools over the weekend announced they are temporarily returning to online learning because of the coronavirus.
"MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 4, 2022, but due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented," the district said in a statement.
“Due to the increased incidence of COVID-19 in our community, and after intense discussion with local health experts, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is pausing our return from winter break at all grade levels, including MSCR programming. As a result, there will be no instruction until Thursday, January 6,” Madison school said in a statement of their own.
Both schools say “the plan” is the return to in-person classes next week, but nothing is certain.
CJ Szafir, president of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that "hoping" to return to in-person classes is not good enough.
“If Wisconsin school districts cannot keep school buildings open five days a week, then the state should refund the taxpayer money back to families,” Szafir said.
During the break of in-person classes, both Milwaukee and Madison schools are planning to test teachers and staffers for the virus, and are suggesting that parents test their kids as well.
Both cities are seeing spikes in their coronavirus case numbers. Public health managers in Madison reported over 4,100 coronavirus cases over the New Year’s weekend. That’s a new record.
Most of the cases are the more contagious, but less deadly omicron variant. Doctors say young healthy people, particularly children, are not at risk of serious illness or death from the omicron.
Szafir says the danger in keeping kids out of schools is much more pronounced.
“As we approach the second year of COVID, we know that this approach of closing school buildings caused more harm than good,” Szafir said “Many families in Milwaukee, Madison, and other cities are rightly questioning the public school‘s commitment to properly educating their children.”