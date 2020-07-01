(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's two largest cities are taking two different approaches to the coronavirus and the Fourth of July.
Milwaukee on Wednesday allowed its bars, restaurants and shops to move into Phase 4 of the city's reopening plan.
That means bars and restaurants can open up to 50 percent of their capacity. Stores can open up to 75 percent.
Milwaukee Mayor Jeanette Kowalik says Phase 4 will be just as measured as Milwaukee's other phases.
While Milwaukee is moving to open things up, Madison is looking to close things down, or at least partially close bars and restaurants.
Public Health Madison and Dane County, the city and county's joint health office, on Wednesday ordered bars and restaurants to reduce their capacity.
The new order from the health office means:
- Indoor dining at restaurants is reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent of capacity.
- The interior of bars can be open for take-out only.
- Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer, not including employees.
- Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or fewer, not including employees.
- Bars and restaurants are allowed to provide outdoor seating, with physical distancing.
Madison and Dane County health director Janel Heinrich said a recent jump in positive coronavirus tests is driving the decision.
“For the past week, Dane County has seen a sustained, high number of cases. After consultation with our contact tracing team, gatherings and visits to bars and restaurants continue to be implicated in interviews with cases,” Henrich said.
She did not say what impact a month of protests in the streets of Madison have had on the city's coronavirus numbers.
Not everyone is happy with the order.
Tavern League Wisconsin President Chris Marsicano said Madison and Dane County are abusing their power, and hurting their local bar and restaurant owners.
"Dane County tavern owners have had their businesses closed/restricted for over 100 days," he said. "These unlawful orders are causing irreparable financial harm," Marsicano said in a statement.
Wisconsin has seen a jump in coronavirus cases over the past week. But while the number of people testing positive for the virus has gone up, the number of people hospitalized because of it has been falling.