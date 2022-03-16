(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s two largest cities are taking two different approaches to ballot drop boxes for the spring elections.
Milwaukee’s Elections Commission on Tuesday announced it will continue to use drop boxes, despite a ban endorsed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Milwaukee Election Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that adding election workers at the drop boxes should be enough to work around the court’s ban.
"Our belief is that we are in full compliance under the order,” she told the paper.
A Waukesha County judge ruled in January that Wisconsin election law allows voters just two ways to vote, in-person or through the mail.
The judge said the ballot drop boxes, while locked, were not under 24 hour surveillance.
Woodall-Vogg said Milwaukee also plans to use drive-up voting locations to make it easier for people to vote.
Election managers in Madison, however, are not looking to use ballot drop boxes.
City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl on Tuesday told voters they can only vote at the polls in-person, mail their absentee ballot, or hand deliver their absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office.
“An absentee voter may not have anyone return their completed ballot for them. This prohibition includes partners, spouses, children, and other family members,” Witzel-Behl said in a statement. “The use of absentee ballot drop boxes is prohibited. The City of Madison drop boxes remain locked.”
Wednesday is the last day to register to vote for the spring election. Early voting for the April election begins on March 26.