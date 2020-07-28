(The Center Square) – One day after eight people were wounded in seven separate shootings in just 12 hours in Milwaukee, city and county leaders are once again going on the record as opposing any federal help to fight violent crime in the city.
Milwaukee's Common Council on Tuesday voted to refuse federal assistance being offered by President Trump. Aldermen said they didn't want Milwaukee to become the next Portland.
As well, leaders of the One Milwaukee Task Force, released a statement formally opposing an influx of federal agents.
“Neither Milwaukee County, the City of Milwaukee, nor the Milwaukee Public Schools have requested that President Trump send federal agents Milwaukee," the task force said in a statement. "The President’s claim that he is sending federal law enforcement officers to several American cities to help fight violent crime is a transparent attempt to inflame tensions between local law enforcement and citizens exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and to assemble."
Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee Public School Board President Larry Miller all sit on the leadership council of the One Milwaukee Task Force.
They did not address the spate of shootings that sent eight people to the hospital on Monday.
Milwaukee Police said the eight, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in separate shootings between 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Monday. One person was arrested for one of the shootings.
Milwaukee has seen a spike in violent crimes this year. As of the beginning of July, Milwaukee's homicide rate was more than double what it was last year. Milwaukee's non-fatal shootings are also up this summer.