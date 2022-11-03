(The Center Square) – Charges are expected in the latest election integrity case to prove a point about weaknesses in Wisconsin's voting system.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday fired the deputy director of Milwaukee’s Elections Commission, Kimberly Zapata, after she admitted to requesting and sending three military ballots to state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
"This has every appearance of being an egregious and blatant violation of trust," the mayor told reporters at a news conference. "Election integrity is absolutely integral. It's absolutely essential."
The mayor says Zapata was very forthcoming about what she did.
Brandtjen, on Monday, said she received three military ballots addressed to "Holly." Brandtjen turned those ballots over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation.
Milwaukee County authorities are looking at felony malfeasance in office charges, and misdemeanor illegally requesting a ballot charges, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Milwaukee Elections Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg said Zapata has been forthcoming about what she did, and why she did it.
“It’s my belief that she was pointing out that you can go onto the public system, make up a person and request a ballot,” Woodall-Vogg told reporters.
Wisconsin law does not require military voters to actually register, and doesn’t require them to provide any kind of voter ID.
This is Wisconsin’s second known case of someone requesting a ballot in someone else’s name to prove a point about the weaknesses of the state’s MyVote system.
Henry Waite requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason before the August primary. He says he did it to show the weakness of the MyVote system as well. He is also facing charges.
Chad Doran with the Republican Party of Wisconsin said the fact that Wisconsin’s voter system continues to be so vulnerable is a concern.
"Election officials need to follow the law. However, the vulnerabilities that continue to be exposed in the MyVote system for requesting absentee ballots should be shocking to everyone,” Doran said in a statement. “We remain very concerned that these vulnerabilities exist and that the Elections Commission is not taking the proper steps to mitigate the risks of potential fraud those vulnerabilities in the system create,”