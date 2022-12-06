The Center Square) -- The January 6 Committee wants to know if the election managers in Milwaukee and Madison heard from former President Trump at the end of 2020.
The committee sent subpoenas to the clerks in Milwaukee and Dane counties about two weeks ago.
The subpoenas request “any and all communications in any form to, from, or involving the Trump Campaign, Donald J. Trump, or any employee or agent of, or attorney for, the Trump Campaign, or any records or documents that record, summarize, transcribe, annotate, or reflect any such communications.”
The subpoena also asks for any communications that the two clerks had with Republican lawyer Jim Troupis who worked for the Trump campaign, as well as John Eastman who pushed for Wisconsin to recall the state’s electors, and communications with Kenneth Chesebro who pushed a slate of alternative electors in the state.
None of those people have been charged with any kind of crime in Wisconsin.
The clerks in Milwaukee and Madison plan to cooperate with the committee.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he doesn’t have anything to hide.
“I don’t have any stories of Trump calling me at dinner like the other guys,” McDonnell told the Associated Press.
Wisconsin is the only state in the January 6 Committee’s sights.
The committee sent a nearly-identical subpoena to election managers in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Wayne County, Michigan.
The subpoena for the local election managers in Wisconsin comes about a week after the top Republican in the State Assembly testified before the committee.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos last week said he spoke with committee members, and answered their questions.
The committee was very interested in the conversations Vos had with the former president about overturning the 2020 election results, even as late as this summer.
Vos has said since early 2021 that Wisconsin’s constitution does not allow the state legislature to change the outcome of the election, or to name the former president the winner.