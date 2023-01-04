(The Center Square) – Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”
“Climate change impacts everyone, but especially our most vulnerable communities,” Crowley said. “Milwaukee County is committed to incorporating equity into our climate strategy, and we can’t do that without your voice.”
Milwaukee County has been working on a climate action plan for years.
The latest update came out in December.
It focuses almost exclusively on equity and inclusion for Milwaukee’s various “communities.”
“Milwaukee County is developing a Climate Action 2050 Plan (CA50) to achieve net zero carbon emissions from County operations while advancing equity, justice, and community resilience. Diverse, equitable and inclusive community engagement is a foundational component of this project,” planners wrote in the latest update.
The plan goes on to talk about non-English speakers, people with disabilities, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities, and LGBTQ+ communities as well. The December update, however, doesn’t say just what Milwaukee County is planning to do to achieve its climate change goals.
A report from the county back in August of last year noted that emissions from county operations dropped 12% in 2020 and 2021. The report said the goal is to decrease those emissions by another 18% to hit the county’s 30% reduction goal by 2030.
That report then focused on an anaerobic digester for the Milwaukee County Zoo.
An anaerobic digester would turn animal waste into electricity. But the report says the $120,000 cost to install the digester is far beyond the $6,953 it would save in energy costs.
Crowley said the goals of Milwaukee County’s climate change strategy have not changed:
- Achieve carbon neutrality, or zero net emissions, in Milwaukee County operations by 2050;
- Improve the resiliency of county operations and the community to climate change; and,
- Align Milwaukee County’s climate initiatives with its Vision to become the healthiest county in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity.
The new climate change survey is available here, and is open until the end of January.