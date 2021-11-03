(The Center Square) – The organizers of the Mequon-Thiensville school board recall say there is optimism in their defeat.
Tuesday’s recall effort failed to unseat any of the four targeted incumbents. Vote totals show the four received at least 58% of the vote to hold on to their seats.
One of those recall targets, Akram Khan, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his “community” propelled the four to victory.
"My community of Mequon-Thiensville – the school district, the teachers, the staff, and most importantly, the students of the district – won tonight. It was never about us four. It was always about the students. And we are thrilled about the results," Khan told the paper.
Recall organizers posted an update on their website, RestoreMTSD.com, pleading to continue the fight.
“We may not have unseated four school board members; however, we are proud of what we accomplished over these past weeks and months. Parents, grandparents, and stakeholders tried to have their voices be heard for months to years – only to be shut down by our school board and administration. Well, now, we hope we have their attention,” organizers wrote.
That the recall effort even made the ballot is a significant step. Ballotpedia this week said of a record number 84 school board recall efforts this year, just eight made the ballot.
The Mequon-Thiensville organizers said there are several points of pride for parents participating in the recall efforts.
“First, we are proud of our community for paying attention and getting involved. More than 50% of our community voted in this election,” organizers said. “Second, many parents found one another through common frustrations. And third, we worked to expose some of the very important problems that the district will need to resolve.”
The Restore MTSD organizers closed with a promise to continue their efforts.
“We will continue to stand up and speak up; we will not give up – this is too important for our kids and our community,” the organizers said.