(The Center Square) – There is a new leader in Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor, but the latest poll shows Gov. Tony Evers beating them all.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll puts Tim Michels slightly ahead of former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. He has 27% of the vote in the new poll, she has 26%. Candidate Kevin Nicholson is in a distant third with 10% of the vote, and Tim Ramthun is polling at just 3%.
Pollsters say 32% of Republican voters have not made up their minds.
The new poll is the first one featuring Michels, who received President Trump’s endorsement earlier this month. Kleefisch’s support is down from the April poll where she had 32% of the vote. Nicholson is where he was at in the April poll, and Ramthun lost support.
The poll also measures how each Republican candidate stacks up against Gov. Evers in a head-to-head matchup.
“For the first time in the 2022 election cycle, this poll asked about possible November general election pairings for governor, matching incumbent Gov. Tony Evers against each of the top four Republican primary candidates,” pollsters wrote.
Evers wins each match-up.
The poll has the governor beating Michels 48-41, beating Kleefisch 47-43, beating Nicholson 48-40, and beating Ramthun 51-34.
Kleefisch does best among independent voters, according to the new poll, with 30% of their vote. Nicholson grabs 23% of independents, Michels grabs 18% of the independent vote, and Ramthun just 12%. The poll has Gov. Evers’ fluctuating with independents, from a high of 43% against Ramthun to a low of 30% against Nicholson.
Pollsters also asked about voter enthusiasm.
“The poll finds that in June there is a significant difference by party in enthusiasm to vote, with 67% of Republicans saying they are very enthusiastic and 58% of Democrats saying the same. Independents are considerably less enthusiastic, with 35% very enthusiastic,” pollsters noted.
The only good news for Republicans in the new poll is that Marquette pollsters predict Republican victories in what they are calling a low turnout election. In every other scenario, the poll says Gov. Evers wins reelection.