(The Center Square) – The final snapshot of Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate reveals the Republicans have momentum heading into next month’s election.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Republican Senator Ron Johnson a six-point lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes, 52-46, among likely voters.
The poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a one-point lead over Republican Tim Michels, 47-46, among the same likely voters.
“The gap has narrowed,” MU lead pollster Charles Franklin said Wednesday. “In August Evers was up by four points, then in September by three, and now by one point.”
Franklin said there’s a similar trend in the race for U.S. Senate.
“We had Barnes by seven the week after the [August] Primary,” Franklin explained. “Then it tightened to a one-point Johnson advantage in September, And now it’s a six point Johnson advantage in October.”
Franklin said the tightening in both races is not because more Republicans or Democrats are making up their minds. It’s because of independent voters.
“In August Evers had an 11-point advantage with independents. Then in September that came down to a six-point advantage. And this month it’s actually Michels with a one-point advantage among independents,” Franklin said. “In August Barnes had a 15-point advantage with independents. Then in September it was Johnson by two points with independents. And this month is Johnson by six points among independents.”
Michels Campaign Manager Patrick McNulty said voters are now starting to pay attention to Gov. Evers’ four years in office.
“The more people are reminded of Tony Evers’ failures, the more they coalesce around Tim Michels,” McNulty said. “Gov. Evers has released brutal murderers on our streets, shut down Main Street businesses, and crippled our education system. We look forward to carrying this momentum into Election Day.”
The Marquette poll shows there continues to be momentum for Gov. Evers’ sinking job approval rating.
“Forty six percent [of voters] approve of how he’s doing his job, 48% disapprove,” the poll stated. “In September, it was 44% approve, 47% disapprove.”
The poll also noted that Wisconsin voters are becoming more pessimistic about the state.
Pollsters say 63% of voters think Wisconsin is on the wrong track, while just 31% say it is headed in the right direction. In September, that was 53% wrong track, 40% right direction.
The Marquette Law School Poll was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022, with 801 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed. Margin of error is +/-4.3%. Pollsters say that includes 652 likely voters and a margin of error for that sample is +/-4.8% among those voters.