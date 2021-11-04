(The Center Square) – The latest Marquette Law School Poll says both Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson would lose their elections if voters went to the polls today.
The poll released Wednesday shows Johnson, who has had low approval ratings for years, remains in the polling doldrums.
Pollsters say 36% of voters have a favorable opinion of Johnson, while 42% have an unfavorable opinion. The poll notes that 22% of voters say they don’t know enough or don’t have an opinion of Johnson.
Johnson’s favorable number was 35% in Marquette’s August poll. His unfavorables are the same as they were in August.
The latest Marquette Poll shows a much larger shift in how voters see Gov. Evers.
The governor’s positive reviews fell from 46% positive in August to 42% positive currently. Evers’ negative numbers, however, jumped between August and November.
Pollsters say 45% of voters have a negative view of the governor now, up from 42% in the summer.
More to the point, the poll shows that 53% of Wisconsin voters say they want someone else to be governor after next year’s election. Just 40% of voters say they’d vote to re-elect him.