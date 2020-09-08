(The Center Square) – Madison Democratic state Rep. Shelia Stubbs says everyone involved in Wisconsin’s new police reform task force has to give something.
“This is about checking your politics at the door,” Stubbs told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday. “I’m not going to waste my time to do something that’s not going to make a difference.”
Stubbs has been a vocal critic of the Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature. She said on Tuesday that she spent much of her summer protesting after the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake. She will serve as the co-chair of Speaker Robin Vos’ Task Force on Racial Disparity.
“Let’s not kill the process before we get started,” Stubbs said. “It’s overdue. I need something done right now. It is an urgency. It is a crisis, and if this is what it takes to move forward, I’m willing to do it.”
Vos created his task force to look into police reform, but also racial gaps in education and employment. He’s going with the task force as opposed to calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to vote on Gov. Tony Evers’ list of police reform measures. That legislation has now been passed over at least three times, and likely will be again.
The Republican in charge of the speaker’s task force, state Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said on Tuesday the proposals the governor supports will only be part of what the task force considers.
“With all due respect to Gov. Evers and the package of bills he released in June, he didn’t try to bring Republicans and Democrats together,” Steineke said. “What he said was ‘Here’s some bills, pass them.’”
Steineke said he will invite police departments as well as community members to the task force to hear from all sides.
“We see this as the first step in many going forward toward hopefully addressing racial disparities here in the state,” Steineke said. “And coming-up with a bipartisan package of bills that we can bring forward to the floor of the legislature.”
Both Steineke and Stubbs said they have no interest in hearing proposals that will never have enough support to become law.