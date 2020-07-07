(The Center Square) – Madison and Dane County's face mask requirement comes with warnings about public health, social distancing and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
But it also comes with a warning for people in Madison and the rest of the county: don't be racist about who wears a mask.
"We are facing two public health pandemics – COVID-19 and racism," Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said Tuesday. "People of color in our county have already experienced racism and discrimination when wearing masks in public, which is unacceptable. It is on every person in our county to do better."
Heinrich issued an order Tuesday that makes masks mandatory – both inside and outside.
"Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing Emergency Order #8, which requires that everyone age 5 and older wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people [are gathered]," Heinrich said in a statement. "Per the order, people must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, which includes in businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, and on public transportation. The order also requires individuals to wear face coverings when in someone else’s home."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is endorsing the order, as is Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
“Given the recent rapid increases in cases in our county – that happened even before school and university classes resume this fall – it’s imperative we take this step now to try and slow the march of COVID through our community," Parisi said.
"The recent spike in cases showed that asymptomatic cases were on the rise in Dane County and so was community spread with no known source of infection," the mayor added.
Public Health Madison & Dane County have blamed the recent spike in coronavirus cases on young people going to bars, restaurants or private parties.
No one in the county has guessed what impact the protests in the city has had on the "community spread" that Mayor Rhodes Conway is talking about.
All of Madison and Dane County remain at least partially closed because of previous coronavirus safety orders. Bars, restaurants, churches and most businesses are limited to 50 percent capacity, though bars and restaurants cannot serve anyone inside.
This new order is on top of those orders.
Heinrich is giving people time to stockpile masks. The mask mandate does not take effect until next Monday, July 13. It will stay in effect until Heinrich reverses the order or cancels it.
Madison and Dane County is not the only place looking at a mask requirement.
Milwaukee's Common Council is set to debate the issue Wednesday. Nearly 12,000 people and dozens of businesses have signed a petition to have Milwaukee require masks as well.