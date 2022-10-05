(The Center Square) – Local governments across Wisconsin are thrilled with Gov. Tony Evers’ latest promise.
The governor on Monday said if reelected, he’d send about $100 million more to local governments across the state in shared revenue.
Evers wants to earmark the money for more police officers and prosecutors.
“If we want to make sure we’re building safe, strong communities, then we need to invest in our folks at the local level who are doing the work on the ground and who know best what their communities need to be safe and successful,” the governor said.
The groups that lobby for local governments at the Wisconsin Capitol said they will welcome the money.
“At a time of rising inflation and increased demand for services, local governments require additional state resources in order to maintain infrastructure, public safety investments, and human and social services,” the Wisconsin Counties Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, and the Wisconsin Towns Association said in a joint statement.
“Public safety in particular has become increasingly difficult to support though current revenues, though specific needs vary across the state. With insufficient funding for fire protection, EMS, and law enforcement services, every corner of the state is in need of assistance,” the group said.
Mayors, county executives, and many Democratic state lawmakers in Wisconsin have complained for years that Wisconsin hasn’t shared enough state money with local governments.
A report from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau from early last year says lawmakers cut shared revenue dollars by just over 6% in 2012. Since then, shared revenue dollars have remained largely the same.
Republicans said the governor’s promise isn’t about shared revenue, it’s about the upcoming election.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ campaign said Evers is getting desperate if he has to change his tune on funding the police just to get votes.
“Try as he might, Tony Evers can’t rewrite his abysmal public safety record of coddling criminals, vilifying law enforcement, and releasing brutal murderers and child rapists back on the streets,“ Anna Kelly said Monday. She's a spokeswoman for the Michels campaign. “Evers doesn’t care about public safety. He cares about getting reelected.”