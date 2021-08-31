(The Center Square) – There’s another lawsuit over Wisconsin’s wolf hunt.
A number of conservation groups on Monday sued the state’s Department of Natural Resources, DNR’s board, and board member Fred Prehn to stop this year’s hunt.
“Starting on February 22, 2021, thousands of licensed and unlicensed hunters stormed Wisconsin’s woods, using snowmobiles, GPS technology, predator calls, traps, and packs of domesticated hounds, to pursue wolves for hours throughout the day and night,” the suit begins. “In a massacre that generated national and international outrage, permitted hunters in Wisconsin reported killing 218 wolves in just over 60 hours, overshooting the quota set by DNR by 99 wolves.”
The lawsuit takes aim at how the DNR board set this year’s wolf limit at 300 wolves.
“The 300-wolf quota was decided by an illegal vote taken by an improper body, both influenced and ultimately decided by a person who was no longer a member of that body, based on political considerations that disregarded facts, science, and the expertise of agency biologists, and under the umbrella of an unconstitutional law,” the suit claims.
The conservation groups, including Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, and Project Coyote have never been a fan of hunting wolves in Wisconsin.
State lawmakers passed a law back more than 10 years ago that required Wisconsin to hold a wolf hunt if gray wolves were ever delisted as an endangered species. That happened in November of last year. Hunters and others sued to force DNR to schedule a hunt, which it did in February.
The new lawsuit names both the DNR board and board member Fred Prehn specifically. Prehn was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, but has refused to step down until the Wisconsin Senate approves his replacement. Senators have not confirmed Gov. Evers’ nominee, so Prehn says he will continue to serve on the DNR board.
DNR’s board voted earlier this month to override a suggestion from DNR scientists, and set this year’s wolf quota at 300 wolves, rather than the recommended 130 wolves.
But Prehn wasn’t the only board member to vote for the expansion, the vote was 5-2 in favor of the higher quota.
The case will be heard in court in Dane County. There’s no word when a ruling is expected.