(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form.
The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used by many states to register voters. It asks for basic information like name, address, and date of birth. But WILL says the form also asks for someone’s political party, as well as seeks information on voters’ race.
WILL Deputy Counsel, Anthony LoCoco said Wisconsin election law does not allow those kinds of questions.
“Wisconsin law is abundantly clear on the required content of voter registration forms in Wisconsin, yet WEC has somehow approved the use of a form that fails to meet those requirements,” LoCoco said.
WILL says the Elections Commission must engage in rulemaking before approving those additional questions.
LoCoco said the Form also doesn’t seek information required for voter registration in Wisconsin.
“The Form does not request information required by state law, such as information relating to residency and criminal record, among others,” WILL said Thursday.
LoCoco said WILL sent the Elections Commission a letter back in July asking for a review, but said they are now going to court.
“It is a shame that, once again, a voter has to go to court simply to ensure that WEC follows the Legislature’s lawful commands,” LoCoco added.
Thursday’s lawsuit comes after a Waukesha County judge chastised the Elections Commission earlier this week for its beyond-the-law guidance on ballot curing.
That judge ordered the Commission to withdraw its guidance on adding information to absentee ballots, saying elections within Wisconsin must be conducted within the state’s election laws.