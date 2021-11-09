(The Center Square) – For more than an hour, Wisconsin’s election administrator offered lawmakers her opinion but very few answers about the 30 deficiencies uncovered in the state’s most recent election audit.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe testified remotely Tuesday before the Joint Audit Committee in Madison.
“The testimony I’m providing today does not reflect the official response of the six member, bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Wolfe told lawmakers. “But in the interest of cooperation, I did feel that it was very important to provide you with my analysis of the recommendations from the Legislative Audit Bureau.”
But Wolfe’s cooperation didn’t impress lawmakers.
She did not or would not answer questions about WEC’s decision to order nursing home workers to skirt state law and fill out ballots for elderly voters, and she didn’t answer questions about WEC’s order to have some clerks stop their vote counts in November.
“I find it absolutely repugnant that nobody could show up, and that you start your conversation with a preamble and a disclaimer that everything you say is simply your personal opinion and you can’t speak for the team,” Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, told Wolfe. “So I don’t know what we’re doing here today if you can’t address that.”
Macco was not the only lawmaker disappointed in Wolfe’s testimony.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said Wolfe spent much of the past week slamming the audit for “misconceptions and misunderstandings,” but presented just a few small discrepancies to the Audit Committee.
“I don’t see where there are major problems with this audit,” Born told Wolfe Tuesday. “I don’t see the errors that you were citing. It seems to be very minor interpretations of things for the most part.”
The LAB report criticized WEC for failing to abide by the state’s election laws when it comes to purging the state’s voter rolls, cross-checking new voter registrations, dealing with voters in nursing homes, and counting ballots on Election Day.
The same report made 18 recommendations for lawmakers to "clarify" the state’s election laws.
The Audit Committee hearing is part of a new State Senate investigation into last year’s vote. It is in addition to two investigations in the State Assembly, and the investigation info voter fraud allegations against WEC from Racine County’s sheriff.