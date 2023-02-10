(The Center Square) – City leaders in Green Bay are staying quiet about reports they installed listening devices at City Hall and eavesdropping on people’s conversations.
State Senator Andre Jacque on Thursday asked for a legal opinion and demanded answers from Green Bay’s mayor.
“I was stunned to learn that city officials secretly installed listening devices in City Hall to eavesdrop on citizens without their knowledge. This is the type of Big Brother surveillance tactic one would expect in the old Soviet Union, not the United States of America. It’s difficult to overstate just how egregiously and jaw-droppingly brazen a violation of civil rights and exposure to criminal and civil liability it is for the Mayor to greenlight snooping on his own constituents without cause,” Jacque said in a statement.
The allegations first came to light at Tuesday night’s city council meeting when City Council member Chris Wery asked the city’s mayor about the hidden microphones and asked him to remove them. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that Mayor Eric Genrich said he would not.
“It is reprehensible, unethical and almost certainly illegal that the Mayor has persisted in spying on private conversations at City Hall in clear violation of state statute. Whether mere incompetence or sheer premeditated malevolence by Mayor Genrich and his legal department brought things to this point, this needs to end now,” Jacque added.
Green Bay’s city attorney didn’t respond to questions Thursday, and it’s not clear when they will.
But the mayor has said city hall is a public building, and Wisconsin is a one-party consent state that allows for tape recording so long as one party knows that the recording is happening.
Jacque on Thursday also released a memo from the Legislative Council’s office that said one-party consent laws don’t give anyone carte blanche to listen in on private conversation.
“In a setting like a governmental building, factors that are likely to provide a person with a reasonable expectation of privacy include speaking at a low volume, away from passersby, and in a small group of people who are unlikely to report what was said,” the memo stated.
Legislative lawyers said the hidden microphones may violate state law.
“[U]sing an electronic device to record an oral conversation is considered to be “'ntercepting' the communication… Unless an exception applies, a person who intentionally intercepts or attempts to intercept an oral communication, or intentionally uses a device or attempts to use a device to intercept an oral communication, is guilty of a Class H felony. [s. 968.31 (1) (a) and (b), Stats.],” the memo added.
Jacque used to work at City Hall in Green Bay as a city employee. His Senate district includes a small portion of the city, and he said his parents still live on Green Bay’s west side.