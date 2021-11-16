(The Center Square) – The latest pitch for marijuana in Wisconsin wouldn’t legalize it, it would simply make it less illegal.
State Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, and Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Valez, D-Milwaukee, on Tuesday proposed essentially decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.
“I believe this bill that we’ve put together does our best to pull-together the best of both worlds, to try and bring together all perspectives across the state. To try and move forward,” Sortwell told reporters at the Capitol.
Ortiz-Valez says the biggest benefit from the new proposal would mean far fewer people in prison and jail.
“It is costing taxpayers in Wisconsin millions and millions of dollars a year, unnecessarily, for small amounts of marijuana,” Ortiz-Valez said.
The new proposal would allow police to issue a ticket for marijuana possession for anything under a half-ounce. The plan also changes the misdemeanor possession threshold so that anything up to an ounce of marijuana would be considered a misdemeanor. Possession of anything over an ounce would still be a felony in Wisconsin.
“This changes the way we look at marijuana,” Sortwell said. “It leaves it completely illegal. It’s still against the law, but it changes how we enforce it, and changes how we consider it as a society, and as a state.”
Lawmakers have pushed for legal marijuana in Wisconsin for years. Primarily Democratic lawmakers have asked for everything from a pilot program, to a medical marijuana program, to full legalization over the years. But the Republicans who control the state legislature have repeatedly blocked those plans.
Sortwell, who is a Republican, said he’s spoken with leaders in the State Assembly about this plan.
“The Assembly leadership didn’t give me a No. So I’ll take that as a win,” Sortwell said. “They didn’t give me a No, and they didn’t give me a Yes.”
Sortwell said Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol do realize there is a shift in public opinion about marijuana, including a shift among Republican voters.