(The Center Square) – The Democrats are ahead in Wisconsin’s marquee races this fall.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll gives Gov. Tony Evers a slight lead over Republican Tim Michels, 45%-43%, in the race for governor.
“The most certain-to-vote-folks are just marginally more pro-Evers as voters as a whole,” Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin said.
The 45%-43% split is two points better for Michels, and two points worse for Evers, than the last MU Poll back in June.
The poll gives Democrat Mandela Barnes a seven point lead over Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, 51%-44%, in the race for U.S. Senate.
That is five points better for Barnes than in the last poll in June.
“Turnout will ultimately make a big difference, because who votes matters,” Franklin explained. “But at the moment it doesn’t look like the [poll] results are terribly sensitive to the amount of turnout that we’ll see. Now stay tuned in September, October, and the first of November to see whether that persists or not. Because campaigns matter.”
The poll was conducted from Aug. 10 to 15, 2022, interviewing 811 registered Wisconsin voters. The margin of error for questions for the full sample is +/- 4.2 percentage points.
Pollsters also asked about the issues that voters care about this fall, and as expected, there is a huge gap between Republicans and Democrats.
“Over 90% of Republicans say they are concerned with inflation. That drops to the mid-60s for independents, and drops to the low-40s for Democrats,” Franklin said. “Climate change is the greatest example of partisan divide. Barely one in 10 Republicans say it’s very important, while it is the highest issue of concern for Democrats.”
Franklin said inflation is the top overall concern, followed by gun violence, overall crime, abortion, then public schools.
The other big split in the poll is on the question of whether the candidates “care about people like you.”
The poll says 54% of voters say Gov. Evers cares about them, compared to the 38% of voters who say the same about Michels.
Barnes gets an even 50% of voters who say he cares about them, while Johnson gets 41% on the same question.