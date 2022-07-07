(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor is getting a bit more chippy.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday released a new ad called “Minivan” in which she takes a shot at new-frontrunner Tim Michels over Wisconsin’s gas tax.
“I’ve put more than 200,000 miles on this old minivan. Thankfully most of them came before Joe Biden and Tony Evers jacked-up our gas prices,” Kleefisch said to start the 30-second commercial. “As your governor I will fight to cut taxes and stop liberal spending, to lower costs for everyone. Tim Michels pushed for years to raise our gas tax while getting rich from massive government contracts.”
Kleefisch ended the ad by saying Tim Michels is out for himself.
“It’s unfortunate. It’s disappointing. But it’s not unexpected,” Michels told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Thursday morning. “It’s what career politicians do when they are desperate and they find themselves behind.”
Kleefisch is basing her ads on Michels’ involvement in trade groups, including Wisconsin’s road builders, who have advocated for increasing the gas tax in the past.
Michels said he disagreed with those groups then, and disagrees with them now.
“This is the connect-the-dots thing that political people do. ‘Tim was in this trade association, therefore he must be for that,’” Michels explained.
He said he “will not raise gas taxes” if he’s elected governor.
The negative ad and the pushback from Michels are the first hints of a harder-edged campaign among the two Republican candidates.
Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the Republican race Tuesday, saying he didn’t have a path to victory without “going negative.”
Kleefisch’s people are not saying how much they are spending to air their new ad, but Weber said a political action committee is reportedly ready to spend a million-dollars to air a similar ad that also criticizes Michels about gas taxes.
But a million-dollar ad buy isn’t much compared to Michels spending. Nicholson said Michels was spending a million-dollars a-week in ads, and said that’s one of the reasons he dropped out.
Michels was ahead by just one point (27-26) in last month’s Marquette Law School, although he says his campaign’s polling shows him surging.
Republican voters in Wisconsin will choose a candidate on August 9.