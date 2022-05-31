(The Center Square) – The chatter about Wisconsin’s governor’s race is only getting louder.
Both Republican frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced new TV commercials on Tuesday.
Kleefisch’s ads focus on crime and public safety.
“Crime has never been worse in Wisconsin. Law enforcement cannot do their jobs when they are being undermined by politicians like Joe Biden and Tony Evers,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the 30-second ad. “That’s why over 40 sheriffs, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Milwaukee Police Officers Association have endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch for governor.”
Schmaling is a Republican and is one of the sheriffs who has endorsed Kleefisch.
Kleefisch has made law and order, and what she calls Gov. Evers’ opposition to law enforcement, one of the cornerstones of her campaign since the first day.
Gov. Evers’ ads focus on the millions of dollars in money he spent on local businesses during and after the coronavirus.
There are five ads which each feature a local small-business owner in Wisconsin.
Gov. Evers has spent $75 million from the state’s coronavirus relief fund on his Mainstreet Bounceback Grants.
“The state’s Main Street Bounceback Program has helped open or expand more than 4,200 small businesses from all 72 counties,” the governor’s campaign said Tuesday.
Evers is spending $3.5 million on the new ads. The Kleefisch campaign did not say how much they’re spending on their ads.
Evers has a clear path to the November election, while Kleefisch will face candidate Kevin Nicholson and multi-millionaire construction boss Tim Michels in the August primary.