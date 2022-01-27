(The Center Square) – Kevin Nicholson is officially in.
Nicholson, the former candidate for U.S. Senate and head of the No Better Friend Crop., on Thursday announced he is joining the Republican race for governor.
“Wisconsin needs someone with solutions to the problems plaguing our state – and the leadership skills to implement those solutions,” Nicholson said in an op-ed at Wisconsin Right Now, which is where he announced his campaign. “I won’t stray from worthy battles, and I will never bend the knee to the woke mob – or to the political class. I lead from the front and I don’t back down – much to the chagrin of many insiders.”
Nicholson’s tough talk about “party insiders” is a theme for him.
Just last weekend, Nicholson blasted Wisconsin Republican Party officials for what he said was an attempt to rig the Republican primary.
"You represent a broken machine – you're part of it," Nicholson was caught saying on video to Republican Party chairman Paul Farrow at a caucus meeting. "It has lost 11 out of 12 races. It will lose the next one if you're allowed to get your way."
“We value honesty here in Wisconsin, but too many of our leaders are afraid to tell it like it is, to stand up, and to make the tough decisions,” Nicholson said in his campaign announcement.
His entry into the primary sets up a showdown with former Lt. Gov Rebecca Kleefisch.
She’s been in the race for months, and has collected a swath of endorsements. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Family Action PAC added their endorsement to her list.
Kleefisch last week reported raising $3.3 million since she began her campaign back in September. Nicholson hasn’t reported any campaign donations yet, but earlier this week billionaire businessman Dick Uihlein pledged Nicholson his “full support.” In Nicholson’s 2017 run for U.S. Senate Uihlein’s support came to $3.5 million.
On the Democratic side, Gov. Tony Evers says he has $10 million in his campaign war chest.
Nicholson and Kleefisch will have months to sway voters. The primary election in Wisconsin is not until August 9.