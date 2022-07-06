(The Center Square) – There are now just two front-running Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s race for governor.
Candidate Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race Tuesday, saying he didn’t have a clear path to victory.
“The only way forward was to be negative,” Nicholson told Mark Beling on News Talk 1130 WISN. “That’s just not where my wife and I, that’s not where our heads are at.”
Nicholson had 10% of the Republican vote in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. That was good enough for third behind former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and construction magnate Tim Michels.
Nicholson said Michels’ personal wealth and political spending played a role in his decision to drop out of the race.
“Tim’s spending a lot of money. There’s no two ways about it. It’s a race that’s approaching $1 million a week,” Nicholson said. “In the grand course of Wisconsin primaries, that’s pretty unprecedented.”
Nicholson said he will not endorse either Kleefisch or Michels in the August Primary.
Both Kleefisch and Michels on Tuesday thanked Nicholson for being in the race.
“I’d like to thank Kevin Nicholson for the hearty debate and competition to make our state and conservative movement better. Moving forward, I humbly ask Nicholson’s supporters to join our team. I’ve taken on the Madison swamp before and won, and this fall, I will beat Tony Evers,” Kleefisch said in a statement.
“As I've said repeatedly on the trail, I respect Kevin Nicholson. I respect his service to our nation as a Marine and his work with No Better Friend Corp. This race was better for him being in it, working as hard as he did, and pushing his outsider message about the need to shake up the Madison machine,” Michels said in a statement of his own. “I will work hard to earn the support of his supporters, as I continue to grow our coalition. It is imperative we defeat Tony Evers this fall and that's our continued focus."
Republican voters will decide on August 9 who will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November.