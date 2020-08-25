(The Center Square) – There is more to clean up in Kenosha after another night of anger and destruction.
Kenosha firefighters battled a number of fires late Monday and early Tuesday. The fires were part of the latest night of violence that's followed the officer-involved shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse rioters, whoo also smashed storefronts and burned multiple buildings to the ground.
New video shows police struggling with Blake right before the shooting. It also shows Blake ignoring officers, walking to his SUV, and then opening the door and reaching in. That's when officers opened fire, shooting Blake in the back. His children were in the SUV when the shooting occurred.
Blake remains in serious condition in a Milwaukee hospital.
Kenosha was not the only Wisconsin community to see people in the streets. There were also protests in Green Bay and Madison Monday night. The crowds in Madison turned violent overnight. They set fires and looted stores along State Street.
As people take to the streets, lawmakers and law enforcement are calling for calm to let the investigation into the shooting play out.
"Everyone should take a deep breath," Sen Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said. "There is an investigatory process that must be followed, so no evidence is overlooked. We must let law and reason, not emotion, guide the next steps. I know passions and tensions are high right now between certain communities and law enforcement. It’s important to realize that tension goes both ways."
Wanggaard represents parts of the Kenosha area.
"I am extremely shocked by the content of Governor [Tony] Evers’ statement [Sunday] night," Wanggaard added. "The best leaders attempt to diffuse situations, not escalate them. Evers’ statement was irresponsible and inflammatory. He jumped to conclusions without first having all the facts. At a time when stereotyping situations is especially risky, Evers’ stereotyped of every police interaction with people of color - harming both."
The governor said Jacob Blake is not the only Black Wisconsinite to be shot by police.
"We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country – lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith," Evers' statement said. "And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes took it further.
"This wasn't bad police work," Barnes said in an address Monday. "This felt like some sort of vendetta taken out on a member of our community."