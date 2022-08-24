(The Center Square) – Election managers in Kenosha are promising not to use ballot drop boxes any longer.
Attorneys for the Thomas More Society on Wednesday said Kenosha agreed to stop using the drop boxes as part of a deal to end a lawsuit against the city.
The Thomas More Society sued over ballot drop boxes back in May. That was less than three months before the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that unmanned ballot drop boxes are not allowed under Wisconsin law, and banned their use going forward.
Thomas More’s lawyers fought to continue the case, however, telling a judge that Kenosha still had its 2020 policy that allows for drop boxes in place.
Wednesday, Thomas More said the city agreed to rescind that policy.
“This was a big win for the rule of law. The City of Kenosha, a serial violator of election law, promised to comply with election law, “Thomas More’ Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said. “That is winning.”
Kaardal said the judge in the case has invited the Thomas More Society to sue again if Kenosha tries to use ballot drop boxes in the future.