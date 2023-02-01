(The Center Square) – The harsh feelings over Wisconsin’s last race for Supreme Court are casting a shadow over the current race for the high court.
Former Justice Dan Kelly, who is running for the court, said Tuesday night that he won’t endorse Judge Jenifer Dorow if she wins the primary for Supreme Court in three weeks.
“Before I endorse, I need to see proof of what a person means when they say they are a judicial conservative,” Kelly said at a judicial forum hosted by the Republican Women in Greater Milwaukee. “I need to see it in writing, I need to see it in speeches, I need to see it in opinions, I need to see it somewhere. Because I am not going to endorse any more unless there is that proof.”
Kelly said his endorsement of Justice Brian Hagedorn has him taking such a strict stand now.
“I took a risk,” Kelly added. “I endorsed him, I campaigned for him, and I helped him get on the Supreme Court. And when he came, it turned out he really wasn’t [a judicial conservative.]”
Hagedorn has become the swing vote on the court, and has ruled with the court liberal members several times.
Kelly’s comments go along with a theme of this year’s race, that Dorow may be another non-conservative Republican judge.
Dorow said she was conservative enough for other conservatives to seek her endorsement.
“My background and my experience, apparently, was good enough for each of them to ask for my endorsement at one point. I didn’t always give it, but I was asked,” Dorow said. “And now, apparently, it’s not good enough to get the endorsement back.”
Kelly served four years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court before being defeated in 2020.
Dorow has spent her career as a prosecutor and a judge. She most famously presided over the Waukesha Christmas Parade killer’s trial.
Kelly said voters can judge him based on his years of rulings as a judge and Supreme Court justice. Dorrow doesn’t have the same history.
Dorrow said her focus is not on splitting the Republican or conservative base, and not allowing the Supreme Court to flip to a liberal majority.
“I’m not going to take a chance to take somebody out, so the Left can win this election," Dorow added. “We need to win this.”
Kelly brushed off that criticism.
“My commitment today is the same as it’s been my entire career, and always will be. I will promote judicial conservatism in every way that I can.”
Voters will choose between Kelly and Dorow, and two liberal judges Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz in the primary on Feb. 21. The top two vote getters will then face off in April.