(The Center Square) – Kanye West’s fight to get on the Wisconsin ballot will stay in Wisconsin.
A federal judge ruled late Thursday that West’s challenge to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s decision to deny him a ballot spot doesn’t involve any federal issues, and will stay in state court.
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said the question at the heart of West’s case is “the statutory interpretation of 'not later than 5 p.m.'"
West’s lawyers say he was 14 seconds late in filing his election paperwork on Wisconsin’s August 4 election deadline. The Wisconsin Election Commission ruled that West was actually several minutes late.
It was lawyers for the state who pushed to have the case heard in federal court.
West’s challenge now becomes a question on both the merits of his case and of the timing of his filing.
Wisconsin’s ballots are due to local election managers by Sept. 17. Lawyers for the Election Commission say it is too late to add West to the ballot.
West’s challenge comes as the Green Party is also pressing to get on the November ballot. The Green Party this week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear its case. The Greens have asked the high court to decide by Tuesday if it will hear the case.