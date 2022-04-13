(The Center Square) – If Wisconsin wants to enforce rules for so-called forever chemicals, then the state needs to write those rules first.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on Tuesday essentially froze Wisconsin’s efforts to force companies to clean-up PFAS chemicals.
Bohren said there are no official standards for the chemicals in either state law or in the rules at the Department of Natural Resources, so there can’t be any enforcement.
"The department has to go through a rulemaking process in order to have the policy," Bohren said.
DNR and environmental groups have suggested rules, but the legislature and the DNR board have not formally approved them.
The ruling came in a lawsuit from the state’s largest business group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, that said DNR was breaking the law by trying to force companies to pay for clean-ups without spelling out just what they were supposed to do.
“When the government ignores the rulemaking process, employers are left in the dark as to what regulations they must follow. Businesses cannot afford to have that kind of uncertainty, and we do not think it is too much to ask for DNR to simply follow the law as written,” said WMC Executive Vice President of Government Relations Scott Manley.
Environmental groups, as expected, were not happy with the ruling.
“When it comes to regulating PFAS and other emerging chemicals, we need to move forward, not backward,” Dean Hoegger, President and Executive Director of Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin said in a statement. “The idea of returning to a time when polluters weren’t held accountable for cleaning up contaminated soil and water—it’s unthinkable. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s at stake if this decision stands.”
The Midwest Environmental Advocates said it will appeal the judge’s ruling.
But the road to formalizing state standards could be very long.
The last time the Department of Natural Resources tried to adopt PFAS rules, they were voted down. Wisconsin lawmakers are unlikely to act quickly because of the uncertainty of the science, and just where levels should be set for PFAS pollution.
It’s a similar situation at the federal level. Congress and environmental regulators in Washington, D..C. have been unable to agree on acceptable PFAS standards for years.
Neither the Wisconsin DNR or Gov. Evers issued statements after Tuesday’s ruling.