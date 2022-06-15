(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman’s latest court appearance is going to cost him $2,000 a day – and could cost him his law license.
Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday issued a blistering ruling following Gableman’s testimony last week, accusing him of grandstanding, distracting from his failures, and insulting the female attorney from the liberal group that is suing over open records requests to Gableman’s Office of Special Counsel.
“It was readily apparent that Gableman intended to use his appearance to distract from OSC’s failure to follow the Court’s order, and perhaps to direct attention away from his office’s illegal records practices,” Remington wrote. “The Court will ignore the personal insult. However, the Court cannot ignore Gableman’s disruptive conduct and misogynistic comments about a fellow lawyer.”
The judge said Gableman’s “misogynistic comments” were directed at American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg.
Gableman was caught on a court microphone saying Judge Remington was “Westerberg with a beard,” and he then mocked how the judge handled Westerberg’s questions.
“Gableman’s conduct was an affront to the judicial process and an insult to Atty. Westerberg, by their very suggestion that she is not capable of litigating without the help of the judge. The sophomoric innuendo about Atty. Westerberg coming back to chambers is a sad reminder that in 2022, women lawyers still have to do more than be excellent at their job,” Remington wrote in his order.
Gableman has not commented on the judge’s order.
Gableman appeared in Remington’s court last week to answer questions about how and whether he is keeping all of the records he has received in connection to his investigation into the 2020 election. Gableman has said in the past that he is not, but in court Gableman refused to answer any questions and accused the judge of trying to “railroad” him.
Judge Remington ripped that accusation in his ruling.
“He chose to raise his voice, point his finger, accuse the judge of bias, proclaim he would not be “railroaded,” and refuse to answer any questions,” Remington added. “This strategy might work elsewhere, but it has no place in a courtroom.”
In addition to ordering Gableman to prove that he is complying with a court order to maintain documents in the election investigation, Remington fined Gableman $2,000 a day until he is in compliance, and the judge ordered Gableman’s courtroom comments and behavior be sent to the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation, which could discipline Gableman.