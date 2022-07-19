(The Center Square) – It was another loss in court for former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
A Dane County judge on Monday dismissed Gableman’s request for a new judge in his open records case.
Judge Frank Remington wrote in his five page decision that Gableman didn’t prove the need for a new judge in the case, and said the argument from Gableman and his Office of Special Counsel cherry-picks details to try and build a faulty case.
“OSC does nothing more than summarize the hearings and decisions which have resulted, for the most part, in adverse rulings," Remington stated in his decision. "Its brief contains inaccuracies, but even assuming the truth of each and every matter asserted therein, nothing in OSC’s summary of the history of this case comes close to rebutting the presumption of fairness to show impropriety."
Judge Remington also said he has been fair in the hearings involving Gableman, and will continue to sit on the case.
"I have determined that I can and have been acting in an impartial manner in this case," Remington noted. "I will continue to do so in the future.”
The ruling is the latest in a string of losses for Gableman in Dane County court.
Remington has ruled that Gableman must keep the records from his investigation into the 2020 presidential election, and has found him in contempt of court for continuously refusing to do so.
The judge also scolded Gableman for his behavior at a hearing back in June. Remington also forwarded the transcript of the hearing to the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation, which handles lawyer discipline, for his comments about the other lawyer in the case.
Gableman is appealing the contempt order, and has said he cannot possibly save every scrap of paper involved in his investigation.