(The Center Square) – The next hearing about Wisconsin's primary election likely won't be the last.
Republicans in the state filed an appeal on Thursday, immediately after a federal judge in Madison ordered a week-long extension for absentee voting.
Judge William Conley refused to postpone the election. As a result, election day in Wisconsin will still be April 7.
"As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards," Conley wrote in his order. "Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them.”
But Conley did extended the deadline for absentee ballots until April 13. He also said local election clerks should accept absentee ballots even if they've been mailed after Election Day.
Gov. Tony Evers said the judge's ruling is a partial victory.
“I appreciate that the court chose to implement some of the common-sense solutions that I’ve been advocating for," the governor said. "It’s great news that Wisconsinites will have more time to request and submit a ballot and that clerks will have more time to count ballots. I continue to encourage every Wisconsinite to request their absentee ballot and vote safely from home.”
Wisconsin Election Commission Chairman Dean Knudson says the order has created "a mess."
The WEC is now asking Conley to hold election results until April 13, as to not influence people who vote late.
Republicans in Wisconsin are asking a different judge to stop late absentee ballots all together.
Patrick Strawbridge, a lawyer who filed the Republican appeal, wrote that Conley's decision "substantially interferes with the integrity of Wisconsin’s election, grants relief that no plaintiff requested, changes the rules for completing absentee ballots in the middle of an election, creates voter confusion, and plainly conflicts with binding precedent."
There is no date for when a court could rule on the Republican appeal.
Conley, earlier this week, opened the door to post-election legal challenges when he told groups suing to postpone the election that they could come back after Election Day if they have evidence that people votes were not counted.
Over a million people in Wisconsin have requested an absentee ballot for next week's election. Clerks are not saying how long it would take to count them all.