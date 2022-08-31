(The Center Square) – Elections managers in Wisconsin have one week to write new rules for absentee ballots from disabled voters.
A federal judge in Madison on Wednesday gave the Wisconsin Elections Commission until Sept. 9 to offer guidance to Wisconsin’s 1,800 election clerks about how people too disabled to make it to the polls can return their absentee ballots.
“But in July 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission state law [prohibits] voters from obtaining assistance from a third party to return an absentee ballot to the municipal clerk,” Judge James Peterson wrote. “So plaintiffs are faced with a dilemma. Do they violate the law by using assistance to vote absentee and risk having their vote thrown out or, worse, being sanctioned for violating the law? Do they try to vote in person, risking their health and safety? Or do they give up their right to vote altogether?”
Four disabled voters sued the Elections Commission, saying they physically cannot hold a ballot much less take it to their mailbox.
The Elections Commission has said local clerks are the ones who handle absentee ballots, and therefore local clerks should decide the rules for disabled voters themselves.
The judge, however, said that excuse doesn’t help people who need to know if their vote will be counted in the November election.
“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between exercising their federal rights and complying with state law,” Patterson added. “But that is the position that [disabled voters] find themselves in, and that is in part because [the Elections Commission] have refused to provide needed clarification. If [the Elections Commission] cannot or will not give [disabled voters] assurances that their right to vote will be protected, this court must do so.”
Patterson said the federal Voting Rights Act is clear that disabled voters who need assistance in returning an absentee ballot are entitled to ask someone to help them do that.
The confusion came after Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said voters can only return their ballot following the Wisconsin Supreme Court Case on ballot drop boxes.
The Wisconsin court ruled state law only allows people to vote in-person or through the mail with an absentee ballot.
But Wisconsin law also allows disabled people to send in an absentee ballot under the indefinitely confined law if they cannot vote on their own.