(The Center Square) – The attorney for Jacob Blake says his client wasn't a threat on the day that he was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey.
Attorney Benjamin Crump wrote a letter Thursday in which he attempted to make the case Blake was removing himself from a bad situation when he was shot.
"Jacob did nothing to provoke police," Crump wrote. "He was a great father and was only intending to get his children out of a volatile situation. Witnesses confirm that he was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way."
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said that Blake admitted to having a knife, and said that Department of Criminal Investigation detectives found a knife of the floor of Blake's SUV. Blake was reaching into his SUV when the officer shot him.
"Jacob Blake didn’t harm anyone or pose any threat to the police, yet they shot him seven times in the back in front of his children," Crump added.
Crump then said Blake's shooting was vastly different from how 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was treated. Rittenhouse is the suspect in Tuesday night's shooting during rioting that left two people dead and one wounded.
Crump said police allowed Rittenhouse to "walk away."
"This is the grossly unfair picture that Black Americans and all Americans who seek racial justice," Crump wrote.
Kaul also provided an update on the shooting on Thursday.
In addition to naming the other officers involved in Blake's shooting, Officer Vincent Arenas and Officer Brittany Meronek, Kaul confirmed the officers tried to stop Blake before he walked away.
"Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake," Kaul said in a statement. "When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser. However that taser was also not successful in stopping Mr. Blake."
Kaul once again said investigators found a knife in Blake's SUV, and said that Blake admitted he possessed a knife.
Kaul said the goal is to complete the state's investigation into the shooting within 30 days.
Kaul is not commenting on Blake's criminal history, or the active warrant that he had for a sexual assault charge with a domestic violence enhancement.
"Questions regarding Mr. Blake’s other matter or custodial status can be directed to the Kenosha District Attorney," Kaul added.