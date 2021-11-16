(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s share of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan means more than just billions of dollars for roads.
Biden’s plan sets aside $5.2 billion for road, bridge, and building projects across the state.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said the money will go to fix a lot of miles of highway across the entire state.
“There was no doubt that we went for a generation, several decades without increasing our commitment, or our revenue to our locals at a state level for transportation,” Thompson said.
Unions in Wisconsin are celebrating the new law for the jobs they say it will create.
Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said Biden’s plan is the largest investment in roads and bridges since President Dwight Eisenhower.
“This bill signals transformative, generational investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” Bloomdingdale said.
But there is more to the plan than just money for building projects.
Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin said there is also a lot of money in the package for new programs and flights of fancy.
“Less than 20% of spending contained in the bill is intended for things we would consider as infrastructure – roads, bridges, ports, etc,” Bott told The Center Square. “So while Wisconsin will see additional funds for some projects, they represent just a tiny fraction of the unnecessary spending in the package.”
Bott said the infrastructure plan also raises taxes at a time when working families in the state and across the country can least afford them.
“The environmental lobby receives a massive new natural gas tax coupled with spending on inefficient corporate welfare to energy companies,” Bott said. “They may be happy, but Wisconsinites facing sky-high home heating costs this winter won’t be when they see their bills.”
Bott said Gov. Tony Evers is focused too much on the “free money” included in Biden’s plan, and not enough on what the consequences of accepting that money will be.