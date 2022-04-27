(The Center Square) – Teachers across Wisconsin are getting their largest raises in years allegedly because of the soaring inflation in the United States.
School boards in Milwaukee, West Allis-West Milwaukee schools, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Green Bay, and Eau Claire have all agreed to give their teachers 4.7% raises this spring. That’s the maximum allowed by Wisconsin law.
“Inflation is hurting every part of the state, including K-12 education,” CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government told The Center Square.
Act 10, Wisconsin’s landmark education and teachers’ union reform law, ties teacher raises to the rate of inflation. Usually that means raises around 2%. But because inflation is skyrocketing, so are those raises.
In Eau Claire, the school board president there said giving teachers the maximum allowed by law sends a message that they support their teachers.
"Our goal is always to invest in the students of this district, and we know one of the best ways that we do that is by investing in those who work most closely with our students like our teachers and school staff in all positions," Board President Tim Nordin said earlier this month.
Szafir said Act 10 was designed to give local schools decision making authority. How local schools choose to use that authority is up to them and local voters.
“Act 10 was always about flexibility and empowering local school districts to make decisions based on the needs for their students, teachers, and parents,” Szafir explained. “If public schools want to pay teachers to match inflation, they have the freedom to do that.”
The raises for teachers come after voters just went to the polls in the April election where school board races were on the ballot.
And they come as Wisconsin has seen record education funding from the federal government through coronavirus relief.
Szafir said Milwaukee Public Schools, and others, had a chance to use that money to boost pay or find new ways to pay teachers, but chose instead to stick with the status quo.
“Milwaukee school officials had an opportunity to experiment with merit pay and, as always, the board stayed stuck in its ways. They could have used federal [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] money to try bonuses for their most stand-out teachers instead of more diversity and equity consultants and climate change curriculum,” Szafir explained.
More schools across Wisconsin are also expected to max-out their teacher raises this year. Many schools are just now starting their budget-making process for the next school year.