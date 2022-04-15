(The Center Square) – The Republican field for governor in Wisconsin is not growing – at least not yet.
Madison businessman Eric Hovde on Friday told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber that he is not running for governor this year.
“It was a very hard decision. I spent a lot of time and took a lot of consideration,” Hovde explained.
Hovde said he has some family needs and a long campaign would not have made them any easier.
“And then the other issue is what really propelled me to run for the Senate back in 2012, was seeing the absolute financial mistakes that are being made in Washington,” Hovde said . “My big concern right now is what;s unfolding in the national economy. We have inflation that is hammering our elderly, middle class, and lower income populations. And then there are just a series of bad economic and forgein policy decisions.”
Hovde lost in a crowded 2012 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. Tommy Thompson would go on to lose the general election to Tammy Baldwin that fall.
Hovde did not say he is looking to run against Baldwin in two years, but said the issues that he is most focused on are federal issues.
Hovde’s decision takes one more possible-candidate out of Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor this year. Though party insiders are still waiting to hear from former Gov. Tommy Thompson about his plans. Thompson has said he will make a decision this month, and there are reports that decision could be coming as early as Monday.
As of Friday, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch remains the frontrunner in the race, followed by Kevin Nicholson, and then state Rep. Tim Ramthnun.
All of the Republicans are pushing toward a showdown with incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall.