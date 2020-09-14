(The Center Square) – Democrats in Wisconsin are counting on star power to boost their bottom line and help turn out the vote in November.
The cast of Parks and Recreation, the NBC show, will host a cast reunion and Q&A on Thursday.
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said the livestreamed event will be a way to reach new voters and new supporters.
"We couldn’t imagine a show more fitting to inspire Wisconsinites to get involved in local and national politics than Parks and Recreation," Wikler said in a statement.
Referring to the Indiana town that served as the setting for the long-running NBC situation comedy, Wikler continued: "We're so grateful to the cast for lending their time and talent to get out the Wisconsin vote. Indiana may be home to Pawnee, but all roads to the White House go through Wisconsin."
Parks and Rec cast members Adam Scott and Aubrey Plaza didn’t waste words in making it clear where they stand.
"Donald Trump has grossly mismanaged our nation and neglected his responsibilities as Commander in Chief during a crisis that has cost us nearly 200,000 lives and millions of jobs. And he intentionally lied to the American people about it," Scott and Plaza said in their statement.
"We need a leader who takes his job seriously, who actually works for the people he’s elected to serve, and Donald Trump just isn't up to the job," the actors said. "We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to make sure Trump is a one-term president."
The event will be livestreamed to anyone who donates to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The Parks and Rec reunion and Q&A is the second big-name Hollywood reunion for Democrats in Wisconsin.
The cast of Rob Reiner film "The Princess Bride" reunited Sunday in their own bid to raise money for Democrats and get out the Democratic vote in Wisconsin.
That event saw an audience of more than 110,000 people.