(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin.
The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use.
“This is indeed a victory for the voters,” Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled back in July that state election law does not allow for ballot drop boxes. The justices said voters must either vote in person, or absentee through the mail.
Kaardal said while the Supreme Court ended drop box use, the city of Green Bay didn’t actually eliminate its policy that allowed for them to be used in the future.
That happened Wednesday.
“Wisconsin’s elections have been riddled with illegal practices as a result of financial inducement by a partisan player infusing the state’s electoral process with dark money. We are pleased that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has vindicated our lawsuits by affirming the use of these unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes as illegal. However, there is still much work to be done to root out the infection that has corrupted the Wisconsin vote,” Kaardal added.
Thomas More has already seen Racine, and Kenosha officially end their policies as well. There is a hearing next week on the city of Milwaukee’s drop box policy, though Kaardal is not saying if he expects Milwaukee to follow Green Bay’s lead.