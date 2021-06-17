(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers says he is going to sign a slew of new police reforms, including a ban on chokeholds. But he wants more.
“The people of Wisconsin are demanding systemic change and reform in our state, and there is much more work left to do,” Evers said Wednesday.
The set of reforms that cleared the State Assembly on Wednesday includes a ban on chokeholds in most situations, new rules for use of force, a study into no-knock warrants, and a handful of other smaller changes.
“Wisconsin’s law enforcement officers do an incredible job protecting lives and communities,” said Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison said after the vote. “Law enforcement listened to the concerns of the communities and I have been honored to help broker this collaborative effort for reform.”
The reforms came from Speaker Robin Vos’ Task Force on Racial Disparities. Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement leaders, and community activists all helped craft the plans over the past six-plus months.
Like the governor, Democratic lawmakers say the reforms are the beginning, not the end.
"We have to do a whole hell of a lot more than what’s in front of us right now,” Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, said. “What we have in front of us are the very fewest things that could be done.”
The Assembly reforms are just part of a wave of police reform plans moving at the Capitol in Madison. The Wisconsin Senate is moving ahead with several plans of its own.
Lawmakers say Wisconsin could see more than a dozen new police reform laws at the end of this year’s session.