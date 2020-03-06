Wisconsin’s court system is about to get larger. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a new state law to add 12 circuit court branches across the state.
“Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities,” the governor said.
The courts will be assigned based on local needs.
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-Depere, said there are a lot of needs in smaller communities across the state, particularly his area in northeastern Wisconsin.
"Inadequate judicial capacity to handle cases leads to prolonged delays in the justice system for the disposition of cases, drawing out the court process in a way that can hinder opportunities for defendants to get treatment, victims to find closure," Jacque said.
He's asking for one of the judges for Calumet and Manitowoc counties.
Other lawmakers are asking for the same.
Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, is one of them.
“The drug epidemic that has hit Wisconsin hard has driven caseloads up in courthouses around the state,” Edming said. “In some counties, including Sawyer and Marathon, which I represent, the caseload has reached the point where an additional judge is needed. This new law will help relieve some of the stress on the judicial system and allow the court system to more quickly and effectively meet the needs of the people it serves.”
Evers said the new law is the biggest change to how courts in Wisconsin operate in the past 20 years. The law also gives more communities across the state the opportunity to open drug courts or diversion programs.