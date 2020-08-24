(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is talking about race and police use of force following an officer-involved shooting Sunday of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked protests and rioting.
Video shows two officers just behind Jacob Blake as he walked to his SUV Sunday. When Blake opened the door and leaned in, the officers shot him several times. Blake was flown to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment where he remains in serious condition.
The Kenosha News reported that at least half a dozen witnesses said Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women when police intervened. The witnesses told the newspaper that officers attempted to use a Taser before shooting Blake.
Displays of public anger were immediate.
Kenosha Police say rioters started several fires Sunday night. At least one Kenosha police officer was injured when someone threw a brick and hit him in the head.
Kenosha Police enforced a curfew Sunday night into Monday morning in response to the subsequent unrest. It is not yet clear if that curfew will be extended.
Evers released a statement after the shooting, which focused on Blake's race, police in Wisconsin, and what the governor called excessive force.
"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin," Evers wrote Sunday night. "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."
Evers continued: "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country – lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."
Evers' statement drew anger online, as people said it appeared the governor was blaming the police.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the officers involved in Blake's shooting have been placed on leave.
"The Department of Criminal Investigation is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation," the release said.